Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeritas Holdings Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company which focused on developing technologies for Type 2 diabetes. The company’s product pipeline consists of V-Go (R) Disposable Insulin Delivery device, is a simple, wearable, basal-bolus insulin delivery solution for Type 2 diabetes which enables patients to administer a continuous preset basal rate infusion of insulin. Valeritas Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Get Valeritas alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VLRX. BTIG Research lowered Valeritas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Valeritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Valeritas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VLRX opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Valeritas has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter. Valeritas had a negative return on equity of 1,142.30% and a negative net margin of 183.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Valeritas will post -9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valeritas news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 1,060,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valeritas during the second quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valeritas during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Valeritas by 449.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73,609 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valeritas (VLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valeritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.