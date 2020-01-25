ValuEngine Downgrades Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Geron from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Geron stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,282. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 7,044.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Geron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 141,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 60.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 134,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

