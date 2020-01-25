ValuEngine Lowers Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Howard Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:HBMD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.63. 44,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,349. The company has a market capitalization of $335.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.35. Howard Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Poynot sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $42,425.00. Insiders have purchased 1,071 shares of company stock valued at $14,919 over the last 90 days. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

