ValuEngine Upgrades Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LMB. DA Davidson downgraded Limbach from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Limbach alerts:

NASDAQ LMB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,645. Limbach has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $34.60 million, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.13). Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $147.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Mcnally purchased 25,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $71,629.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles A. Bacon III purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,331 shares in the company, valued at $978,293.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 2nd quarter valued at about $957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 690.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 61,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.