VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 51,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 124,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 23,266 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 126,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 71,888 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $20.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%.

