Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 6.7% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,150,000 after acquiring an additional 158,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,600,000 after acquiring an additional 125,624 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,258,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,629,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.60. 1,012,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,006. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $80.57 and a 1 year high of $94.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7791 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

