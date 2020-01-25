Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Whitnell & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,317,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,575. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.19. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $120.38 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

