Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Cut by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $302.03 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $240.63 and a 1 year high of $305.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.4285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

