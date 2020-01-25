Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a $157.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VAR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.86.

Shares of NYSE VAR traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.29. 1,038,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,338. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.83. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $103.92 and a 1-year high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $182,213.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,145.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 75.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

