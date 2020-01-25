VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Get VEON alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of VEON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,037,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,585. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. VEON has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.85.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,955,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VEON by 265.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 858,589 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in VEON by 1.6% in the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 7,110,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VEON by 8,472.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,544,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in VEON by 25.8% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 771,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 158,284 shares during the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEON (VEON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.