VF’s (VFC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their buy rating on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $119.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut VF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush cut VF from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. VF has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.67.

NYSE:VFC opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. VF has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VF will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

