ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VSAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ViaSat from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut ViaSat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ViaSat to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Shares of VSAT stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $69.09. The company had a trading volume of 234,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,150. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ViaSat has a twelve month low of $60.59 and a twelve month high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $592.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that ViaSat will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $128,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $252,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in ViaSat by 73.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ViaSat by 3,888.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in ViaSat in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ViaSat by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ViaSat by 185.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?

Analyst Recommendations for ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit