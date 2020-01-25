ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VSAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ViaSat from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut ViaSat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ViaSat to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Get ViaSat alerts:

Shares of VSAT stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $69.09. The company had a trading volume of 234,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,150. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ViaSat has a twelve month low of $60.59 and a twelve month high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $592.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that ViaSat will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $128,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $252,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in ViaSat by 73.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ViaSat by 3,888.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in ViaSat in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ViaSat by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ViaSat by 185.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.