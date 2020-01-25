Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VMUK. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 166 ($2.18) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Virgin Money UK to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 191.40 ($2.52).

LON VMUK opened at GBX 173.30 ($2.28) on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 134.50 ($1.77) and a one year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 184.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68.

In related news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 30,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total value of £52,835.10 ($69,501.58).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

