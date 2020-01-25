Virginia National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Virginia National Bank cut its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 231,290 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Range Resources by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,840,000. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in Range Resources by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,168,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Range Resources by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 122,164 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE RRC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,192,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,660,537. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. Range Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $859.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 50.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $622.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.