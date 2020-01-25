Virginia National Bank Reduces Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Virginia National Bank reduced its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. Corteva comprises approximately 1.9% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Corteva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Corteva by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Corteva by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.95. 4,996,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,295. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Glenn purchased 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $134,569.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

