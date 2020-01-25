Virginia National Bank Sells 250 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Virginia National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,997 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 904,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,373,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,496,000 after purchasing an additional 342,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,463. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $68.28 and a 12-month high of $84.42. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

