Virginia National Bank Sells 5,000 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Virginia National Bank trimmed its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $2,084,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in New Residential Investment by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 38.7% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,352.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,135,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,993. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.08.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRZ. Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

