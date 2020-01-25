Virginia National Bank Sells 54,796 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Virginia National Bank decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,796 shares during the quarter. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles comprises 2.5% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

FCAU traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. 3,287,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.66. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $17.46.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

