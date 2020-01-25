Virginia National Bank Takes Position in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)

Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 101,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Frontline comprises about 1.2% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Virginia National Bank owned about 0.05% of Frontline at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Frontline by 1,122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 665,850 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 420.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 554,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 448,255 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 11,959.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 381,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 378,519 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 177.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 110,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 576.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 83,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

FRO traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,721,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. Frontline Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $187.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontline Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

