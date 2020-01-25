Warburg Research Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €18.70 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AOX. Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.58) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nord/LB set a €16.20 ($18.84) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €17.21 ($20.02).

ETR AOX opened at €17.66 ($20.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.91. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

