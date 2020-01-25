Watch Point Trust Co Increases Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Watch Point Trust Co increased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.2% of Watch Point Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 798.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 390,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 218,753 shares of company stock worth $66,588,922 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $323.67. 3,633,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.83 and a 200-day moving average of $283.44. The stock has a market cap of $327.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $197.66 and a 52 week high of $327.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

