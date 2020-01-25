Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 279 ($3.67) price objective (up from GBX 253 ($3.33)) on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

WJG stock opened at GBX 248 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 244.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 226. Watkin Jones has a 52-week low of GBX 195.40 ($2.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 260 ($3.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $634.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Watkin Jones’s payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.