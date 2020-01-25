Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 3.7% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

