Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 445.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Workday from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

In other news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $1,239,897.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $848,145.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $186.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.66 and a beta of 1.49. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $151.06 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

