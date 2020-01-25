Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 1,648 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.3% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

CVX stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.42 and a one year high of $127.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

