Wedbush Boosts Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $18.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NAVI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Navient stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a current ratio of 10.38. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.13.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Navient by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Navient in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Navient in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Navient in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Navient in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

