Wedbush Lowers Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $75.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.90.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,277,000 after purchasing an additional 439,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

