Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WB. BidaskClub downgraded Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Weibo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.69.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Weibo has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $74.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $467.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.84 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,663,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 68,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,108,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

