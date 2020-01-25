Welch Group LLC Acquires 1,425 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 352.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 38,992 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 352.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 20.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,371 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,108.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.74.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.11. 8,611,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.93. American Express has a 12 month low of $99.48 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.47%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.