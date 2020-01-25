Welch Group LLC Acquires New Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 37.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $591,225.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,306 shares in the company, valued at $251,685.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP T. Kyle Quinn sold 29,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $2,314,390.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,171.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,551 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.79. 1,540,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,971. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.53.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. OTR Global cut PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.