Welch Group LLC Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 3.3% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $33,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 328.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 261.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $3.64 on Friday, reaching $263.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $171.74 and a twelve month high of $264.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.22 and a 200-day moving average of $228.37.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

