Welch Group LLC Decreases Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Welch Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.76.

In other news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.52. 565,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,508. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $98.93 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.30.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

