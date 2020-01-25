Welch Group LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Welch Group LLC lessened its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,567 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 85,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 23,096 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBVA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. 7,893,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,054. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

