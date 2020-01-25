Welch Group LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,656,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,308. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

