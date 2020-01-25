Welch Group LLC Purchases 2,661 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 2.5% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $25,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $16,190,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 139,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

3M stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.15. 2,641,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,616. The company has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

