Welch Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 189.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,751,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,080,910. The company has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

