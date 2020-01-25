Welch Group LLC Sells 9,686 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Welch Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,967,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,606,712. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

