Wells Fargo & Co Increases Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $193.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $187.00 to $193.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.58. 697,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,642. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $168.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $832,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

