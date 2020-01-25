White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,889 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 346,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after acquiring an additional 235,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 499,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,447,000 after acquiring an additional 204,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.99. 645,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.89. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.