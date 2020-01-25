White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,761,000 after purchasing an additional 96,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after buying an additional 78,095 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 262.0% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 488,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after buying an additional 353,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after buying an additional 108,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,262. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $69.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.45.

