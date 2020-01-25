White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,194.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,475,000 after buying an additional 326,669 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,913,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,291,731. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.