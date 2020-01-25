White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,447,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $202.85. The company had a trading volume of 145,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,944. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.83 and its 200-day moving average is $189.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $164.60 and a 52 week high of $207.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

