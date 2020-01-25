White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $6.21 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after buying an additional 6,515,275 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,622,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,196,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,465,000 after buying an additional 37,082 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,512,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,035,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,938,000 after buying an additional 104,900 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.25. 2,010,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,250. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $137.32 and a 52 week high of $185.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

