White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746,543 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,473,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,833,000 after purchasing an additional 68,177 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,920,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,891,000 after purchasing an additional 285,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,397,000 after purchasing an additional 116,460 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,188,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,291,000 after purchasing an additional 40,011 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.19. 209,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,025. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $121.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8443 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

