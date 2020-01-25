Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Winmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $202.00 on Thursday. Winmark has a 1 year low of $152.70 and a 1 year high of $206.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.21 million, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.83.

In related news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total value of $991,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WINA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.