Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WDI. Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €182.00 ($211.63).

Shares of Wirecard stock traded up €6.00 ($6.98) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €140.60 ($163.49). The company had a trading volume of 3,938,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. Wirecard has a one year low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a one year high of €159.80 ($185.81). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €113.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion and a PE ratio of 36.08.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Analyst Recommendations for Wirecard (ETR:WDI)

