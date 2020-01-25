Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives $6.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WETF shares. ValuEngine raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of WETF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. 2,454,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Bossone bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $35,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

