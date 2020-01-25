WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.01

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.01 and traded as high as $47.37. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $47.37, with a volume of 5,493 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 255,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 115,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 54,255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 9,050.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 95,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DGS)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

