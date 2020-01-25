Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BYLTF opened at $1.32 on Tuesday.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption

