Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading Down 7%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE)’s stock price fell 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.66, 1,179,454 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 181% from the average session volume of 419,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $400.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 602,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 419,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,244,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

